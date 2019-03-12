March madness: Extreme heat and freak storm in Gympie

EXTREMES: Will today's possible record-breaking temperatures give way to another sever thunder storm in the Gympie region? (Photos: Map -BSCH Stormcasters, hail - Shannon Ellis)

IF YOU thought yesterday was hot, today could be unbearable with a top of 38C expected for Gympie, which, any higher could topple Gympie's hottest March day ever recorded of 38.1C in 2007.

The mercury hit 37.1C yesterday at 2.40pm, but 40 minutes later dropped more than 4C when the tail end of a severe thunder storm passed north east of the region.

Extra-large hail fell at Wallu near Tin Can Bay yesterday afternoon when a "freak storm" passed through the east of the region. Photo by Shannon Ellis. Shannon Ellis

Wallu near Tin Can Bay got hit with large hailstones in what local Shannon Ellis described as part of "a freak storm” on her Facebook page.

The chance of another severe thunderstorm, particularly again to the east, is evident in the afternoon today, with a medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening.

Already at 24.1C at 6.30am, the top temperature of 38C is expected about 3pm this afternoon - eight degrees above the March average of 30C.

BoM forecaster Michael Gray, last week, said the scorching highs were brought on by a surface trough bringing northerly and north-easterly winds toward the coast.