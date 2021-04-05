March ladies golf medal comes down to countback

Wednesday, 31st March, the ladies were able to play for Wednesday’s March Monthly Medal.

In great weather for golf, following the much needed rain, Marj Dakin was the overall winner and Division 2 Medal Winner on a countback from Maureen Carroll, Division 1 Medal Winner – 75 Nett.

Well Done ladies. Ball rundown started with junior, Grace Kelleher, one shot behind the winners (76), Tonie Divers (77), Lorraine Elliott (78), Del Groundwater and Jean Peters (79). Maureen and Marj tied for the Seniors’ comp and Ann Rigbye won the putting (31). Del Groundwater had a great birdie on Par 3 – 9th – chipping in from behind the left bunker. Dorothy Bramley will be enjoying a coffee compliments Eat at Candy’s, Mary Street.

Our juniors, Grace Kelleher and Catelyn Wheatley only got to play one round in the Queensland Schools Golf Championships at Royal Pines last week due to the event being cancelled because of COVID. Maybe next year, girls!

As only 5 ladies finished 18 holes, Saturday’s (3rd April) comp was a non event. These ladies were included in the members Saturday/Sunday comp with Zoe Powell coming in runner up in B Division with 35 points. Well Done Zoe. Fingers crossed for a start next week.

Tomorrow, 10th April, is set down for the April Monthly Medal sponsored by Kingdom Financial. Next Wednesday, 14th April, ladies will compete for their April (Wednesday) Monthly Medal with Seniors and Putting.

Away games coming up include: Beerwah Open Day (15/4), Noosa Springs Ladies Day (20/4), District Senior Women’s Championships at Kingaroy (22 & 23/4). Please check the book and noticeboard for more information.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.