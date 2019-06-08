MAP: Your guide to the open homes in Gympie today

If you can't view the map, click HERE.

AN IMPRESSIVE, contemporary property with a quality Hotondo home makes full use of this stylish low maintenance block.

A light and airy living/dining area is serviced by an efficient, open kitchen with quality appliances and wide bench tops.

These areas are united by a spacious alfresco dining/patio area, creating a vast, integrated, family entertainment space.

2 Centenary Close, Gympie

This home is a delightful mix of modern and contemporary features with wide hallways, neutral tone floors, wide windows and open planned living.

The streamlined bathroom fittings, modern appliances and decorator touches will make you feel that you have just walked into a display home.

The separate bathroom, powder room and toilet add great functionality to the home.

If quality is what you're after, then look no further than this home - you won't be disappointed by all the benefits this property offers.

You can have your very own resort style living right here with the man-cave overlooking the pristine saltwater pool.

The 5KW solar electricity system ensures you will always have your electricity charges under control.

The shed gives you somewhere for your workshop and storage.

Situated on a low maintenance 801sq m block in Glen Eden Estate, the home is close to town, schools and medical facilities and established services.

It's an easy commute to town, or if you wish, public transport is a short stroll away. There is a caravan port for undercover storage of your caravan here too.

The home is open for inspection today between 1 - 2pm and Sunday 11am to 12noon.