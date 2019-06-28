MAP: Where you can view Gympie's open homes this weekend

This incredible Gympie home is on the market.

RELUCTANTLY being sold is this 10-year-old home, nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from the golf club and CBD.

The owners have been transferred for work and must sell.

It is just one of many incredible properties on the market in the Gympie region that you can visit this weekend.

Below is a map of the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend (June 29, 30).

About this home:

Stepping through the front door onto the glossy tiles, you proceed past the media room to the air conditioned, open plan living area.

Included in this space is a galley-style kitchen with easy access to the raised vegetable gardens.

A double remote controlled garage is attached to the kitchen, making it effortless when unloading the car.

This home offers four carpeted bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes and dimmer lights.

The main bedroom also features a walk-in robe and ensuite.

Glass sliding doors at the rear of the home lead you out onto the wooden deck, where you can sit back and admire the privately fenced garden.

Double gates allow access for your caravan or trailer to be parked at the side of the house.

Within the yard is a concreted garden shed with the added bonus of having power connected and a 5000 litre rain water tank.

A three kilowatt solar system assists with the cost of your power needs.

