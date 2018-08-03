MAP: Where you can inspect Gympie's best homes this weekend

PULL up a chair and embrace the picturesque outlook this property has to offer.

This four bedroom home is positioned on a stunning 10 acre allotment in the heart of Wolvi is an ideal hobby farm just perfect for the growing family, and just one of Gympie's top hjomes open inspection this weekend.

The beautiful brand new open planned kitchen features an island bench, electric oven and dishwasher, and has ample storage.

Reverse cycle air conditioning throughout the kitchen, living and dining areas will keep the family comfortable in all seasons.

The master bedroom includes an ensuite, block out blinds and air-conditioning creating the perfect parent's retreat.

Upstairs there are two additional carpeted bedrooms with remote ceiling fans, and a further separate bedroom below.

The spacious main bathroom contains bath, stand-alone shower and separate toilet.

A large and enclosed back deck offers views overlooking the picturesque property.

The acreage is fully fenced, containing two stock paddocks as well as a chook pen and dam.

There is a 9x9m powered shed with dual remote access, as well as a second 5x4m shed - plenty of storage for vehicles or equipment.

The property includes a 3.2KW solar system and 12,500 gallons of fresh rain water storage.

The well-established and maintained gardens make this estate feel like home.

This stunning property is only a short 30 minute drive to Noosa and 20 minutes to Gympie's CBD.

Call today to book your private inspection.