MAP: Where to find the open homes in the Gympie region

HAVING TROUBLE VIEWING THE MAP? CLICK THIS LINK: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1FcOwsHULAjounSBGybK9yCLIDGaqq5hw&usp=sharing

IF YOU have been searching for that rare, special, small acreage, forever home in the beautiful Mary Valley region, we have it right here for you.

We're very proud to bring 18 Hasthorpe Road, Kandanga to the market, where you can finally get the lifestyle you have always wanted.

This four bedroom home is only 15 minutes to the centre of Gympie and 10 minutes to the main Mary Valley township of Imbil.

The owners have been thorough and brought this property up to a standard that will impress any buyer that's looking for quality.

Just recently they installed a beautiful new pool and have put in a lot of hard work into the yard and infrastructure to keep its country feel.

18 HASTHORPE ROAD, KANDANGA. Hannah McLaren

The house is tastefully done with its amazing wood features, but with added modern touches and conveniences.

The main bedroom will impress with its spacious size and ensuite that flows to the walk-in robe.

The other bedrooms will work perfectly for family or guests staying the weekend.

The laundry and main bathroom are well equipped and finished off well to keep in theme with the country farmhouse look.

While looking out of the kitchen window you can't help but get excited as you imagine the kids playing outside and looking at the chook pen with its great character.

Flowing off the kitchen is your open planned dining and living room, that is also air conditioned.

Outside there's a great veranda that has views of the Mary Valley and watching the kids in the pool.

There is plenty of undercover parking and more than enough room to have a horse, chooks and fully fenced to keep the dog in.

Properties like this don't come up very often in the Mary Valley and especially one of this standard.

