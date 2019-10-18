MAP: Where to find the open homes in Gympie this weekend

IF THE MAP DOESN'T LOAD, CLICK HERE.

THIS unique property boasts a lovely, three bedroom hardwood timber home, one bedroom self-contained cabin as well as a massive 21x10m high clearance shed with an attached office, rumpus /music room and seven car accommodation.

You get all of this on a gorgeous 26.93 acres (10.9ha), with plenty of water and only 15 minutes to Southside's Town Centre.

The main house features a stunning modern kitchen with Smeg appliances, including a five burner gas cook top with electric oven, canopy style range hood and dishwasher, all with a beautiful black finish.

Glass splashbacks, bench top with stone waterfall edging and plenty of soft touch drawers for storage complete this kitchen which opens onto the large outdoor undercover entertaining area.

This is an ideal lifestyle property for anyone wanting to run a dozen head of cattle and maybe have a couple of horses or just sit back and enjoy the peace and quiet and take in the stunning views.

Please note, when driving to inspect the property from Gympie, turn right into Diggings Road, and then turn right into Old Greendale Road.

Bring the family or friends and check this property out as soon as possible.

The realistic vendors are now downsizing and ready to move on.

The owner's expectations are very realistic and they are open to reasonable offers.

An inspection is definitely a must to appreciate all this property has to offer.

This property is so close to Gympie with a great sense of privacy and a relaxing feel.

Contact the marketing agent to arrange your inspection today.