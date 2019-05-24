MAP: Where to find the open homes in Gympie this weekend

THE search is over.

The perfect hobby farm you have been looking for is right here at No.7 Hay Road, Canina - in ideal country for horses and cattle and only a short, 10-minute drive to Gympie's CBD.

The extremely private three bedroom homestead was built in 1992 and has been meticulously maintained and cared for throughout its lifetime.

Residing on a lush 30 acres (12ha) in a high rainfall area, the huge dam and good natural pastures add to the beauty and serenity this property has to offer.

The Dave English built homestead features three spacious bedrooms with gorgeous rural views.

A spacious bathroom and huge separate laundry and a central kitchen with ample storage and gas cooking are all features in this outstanding property.

The open planned kitchen, dining, living and entertaining area is fully tiled throughout and features a beautiful brick open fireplace.

There is storage galore with a 6x9m high clearance powered shed plus a separate single lock-up shed, currently used as a tack room.

The generous 30 acres (12ha) are fully fenced into four paddocks all with water available via dams or troughs.

Additionally, you will find a fire fighter pump on the large dam leading to a 7000gal (26,497 litre) header tank and a small set of steel cattle yards, a 12 panel solar system, 12,000gal (45,424 litre) of fresh rainwater storage and Envirotech septic system.

This is a quality-built home in a great part of the world.

AT A GLANCE

7 Hay Road, CANINA

BED 3

BATH 1

CAR 5

PRICE: Offers over $630,000

AGENT: Century 21 Platinum Agents

CONTACT: Billy Mitchell 0400 157 686

INSPECT: By appointment