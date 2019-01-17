MAP: Where to find the open homes in Gympie this weekend

THIS architect designed home was built by the expert home builder, Mike Thatcher for the locally renowned Madill family.

These specialist designs are hard to come by - but look no further if you're hunting for a solution to really enjoy spacious living on a 2940 sq m lot.

This is a home built for a lifetime of enjoyment, constructed largely of double brick ensuring the comfort of living indoors.

Designed with wide open spaces, the magnificent western red cedar soaring raked ceilings give the feeling of space.

The fireplace, while being a feature of the living room, is also connected to ducted heating.

The home dedicates its heart to entertainment with a great outdoor entertainment area.

The architecturally designed landscape gardens provide glimpses of green, snippets of sunrise or sunset and lengths of dazzling light flooding into your home.

The executive master suite even has its own large private balcony.

Another two bedrooms share a magnificent ensuite like, two-way bathroom with a walk-through vanity area.

A third bathroom and toilet area services the guest accommodation and outdoor areas.

This home has everything and more for the family that loves to entertain or for those that simply want room to spread out and move around.

The lifestyle this property provides is the way you always imagined living should be.

Inspection of this magnificent property is by private appointment only.

22 Rocklea Dr,

SOUTHSIDE

BED 4

BATH 3

CAR 3

PRICE: Offers Over $590,000

FEATURES: Architect designed timeless home on 2940 sq m, three living areas, private balcony off main bedroom; alfresco dining area.

AGENT: Ian Pye Real Estate

CONTACT: Ian & Janelle Pye 5482 9111 or 0437 778 111

INSPECTION: By private appointment only