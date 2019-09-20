MAP: Where to find Gympie's open homes this weekend

Map not loading? Click HERE.

WHY build when you can walk right into a property like this?

With a contemporary design, premium living and in an ideal location in Pie Creek, this spectacular home has all the prestigious features you and your family could ask for.

The brick home is only four years old and boasts an impressive 308sq m under roof area is rendered with fully insulated walls and has ducted air conditioning throughout.

215 Herron Rd, PIE CREEK.

The gorgeous master suite contains an above-average walk-in robe as well as a lavish ensuite showcasing floor to ceiling tiles, his and hers vanity, plantation shutters, and stand-alone shower and relaxing bathtub.

There are also four additional large bedrooms which contain built-in-robes; three of which are located off the equally large activity room.

A generous open planned kitchen, living and dining room adjoins the enclosed outdoor entertaining area compromising of its own kitchenette with oven, wine fridge and barbecue.

This centrally located kitchen features a wall-mounted microwave and steamer oven, induction cook top, ample storage in the walk-in pantry, dishwasher drawer and stone bench tops.

This stunning home also showcases carpeted bedrooms, tiled common areas, ceiling fans, security screens and white granite bench tops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms.

You will also find a generous media room, large laundry with plenty of storage and wide concrete paths surrounding the home.

The home is situated on a 1.5 acre (0.6ha) allotment which is flood free and fenced on three sides.

There is also plentiful water with 15,000 gallons of rainwater storage as well as the bonus of a water pumping licence for Eel Creek.

More space can be found in the 3x2m garden shed and an additional 6x3m single door shed at the rear of the property.

Bring out your inner hobby farm enthusiast with your very own chook pen and fruit trees galore. These include limes, lemons, custard apples, bananas and more.

Situated just a short seven minute drive to Southside schools, shopping, and medical precinct.

Solid, spacious and in a beautiful part of town, call today for a private inspection.