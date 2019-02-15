MAP: Where to find Gympie's open homes this weekend

IF YOU CAN'T READ THE MAP PLEASE CLICK HERE

LET your dreams finally become your reality - this sophisticated residence is simply divine.

Nestled into a quiet cul de sac on 997sq m, this multi-level residence awaits the next owner looking for their very own piece of paradise. And what a paradise it is.

Entering the property you will be welcomed with elegance and style.

The home boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms plus powder room, three living rooms, office home theatre room plus a formal entry foyer with extra wide feature pivot timber front door. It also features a spacious layout with private front living room and separate study to the ground floor.

The kitchen showcases Caesar stone waterfall bench tops, quality stainless steel 900mm five-burner gas cook top with electric oven, plus large walk-in butler's pantry with food prep area, sink and dishwasher.

Seamless transition to indoor-outdoor living room complete with additional outdoor kitchen including induction cooktop, range hood and bar facilities. The covered alfresco dining area overlooks the resort style pool and is surrounded by lush tropical gardens.

There is a massive sound-proof theatre room with projector, screen and surround sound and block out blinds. Additional features include ducted air-conditioning, C-Bus automated lighting system, security system with front door picture viewing and intercom systems throughout the home.

Timber bi-fold doors, plantation shutters and stylish Pukka fans create sophisticated living spaces. The stunning central staircase leads you to the upper level of the home providing flexible family living with stunning master suite, additional living room, three bedrooms, and second bathroom. An opulent and private parent's retreat boasts a generous ensuite with double vanity, separate shower and luxurious spa bath and walk-in robe. A spacious covered outdoor room adjoins the master suite with stylish shutters controlling the breeze and light.

Three additional bedrooms with built in cupboards ducted air, ceiling fans, quality day and night blinds with the middle bedroom opening onto a separate balcony. There is an internal laundry downstairs and an additional large multi-purpose room which has roller door access to the back yard

Outside is a private, unique styled salt water pool with water fall fountain feature and sun-baking deck areas. There is also a double lockup garage with remote plus immaculate, fully fenced, landscaped grounds and secure private backyard with garden shed.

Dream today, live tomorrow.