Elli Web the garage sale trail Gympie Memorial park
Elli Web the garage sale trail Gympie Memorial park

News

Mega List: 47 garage sales around Gympie this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
19th Oct 2018 3:23 PM

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, CLICK HERE

SATURDAY:

. 305 Hyland Road, East Deep Creek Saturday and Sunday 7am-3pm. Selling clothing, tools, Papa Sun chair, treadmill, shoes, books, jewellery and bric-a-brac.

. 16 Red Gum Drive, Mary's Creek Saturday 7am-12noon. Deceased estate of Dudley & Beryl Ross. H/hold furniture, gardening & cooking equipment, CD's, records, orchids and plants.

. 43 Garrick Street, Gympie Saturday 6am. Household items, coffee tables, bookcase, 3 seater cane setting, no toys or baby items and much more.

. 6 Channel Court, Pie Creek Saturday and Sunday 7am-2pm. Tools, mulcher, camping, fishing, household, loads of old, odd and interesting items.

. 3 Langton Rd, Gympie Saturday 7am-5pm. Sunshine Mitre 10 - Monster Car Park Sale. 1 day only up to 75% off.

SUNDAY:

. 305 Hyland Road, East Deep Creek Sunday 7am-3pm. Selling clothing, tools, Papa Sun chair, treadmill, shoes, books, jewellery and bric-a-brac.

. 6 Channel Court, Pie Creek Sunday 7am-2pm. Tools, mulcher, camping, fishing, household, loads of old, odd and interesting items.

Please note: Don't forget there's 43 properties taking part in the annual Garage Sale Trail on Saturday.

Find full list of every garage sale in this Saturday's The Gympie Times on page 19. 

garage sales garage sales gympie gympie gympie garage sales weekend activities what's on
Gympie Times

    Local Partners