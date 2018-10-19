Mega List: 47 garage sales around Gympie this weekend

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, CLICK HERE

SATURDAY:

. 305 Hyland Road, East Deep Creek Saturday and Sunday 7am-3pm. Selling clothing, tools, Papa Sun chair, treadmill, shoes, books, jewellery and bric-a-brac.

. 16 Red Gum Drive, Mary's Creek Saturday 7am-12noon. Deceased estate of Dudley & Beryl Ross. H/hold furniture, gardening & cooking equipment, CD's, records, orchids and plants.

. 43 Garrick Street, Gympie Saturday 6am. Household items, coffee tables, bookcase, 3 seater cane setting, no toys or baby items and much more.

. 6 Channel Court, Pie Creek Saturday and Sunday 7am-2pm. Tools, mulcher, camping, fishing, household, loads of old, odd and interesting items.

. 3 Langton Rd, Gympie Saturday 7am-5pm. Sunshine Mitre 10 - Monster Car Park Sale. 1 day only up to 75% off.

SUNDAY:

. 305 Hyland Road, East Deep Creek Sunday 7am-3pm. Selling clothing, tools, Papa Sun chair, treadmill, shoes, books, jewellery and bric-a-brac.

. 6 Channel Court, Pie Creek Sunday 7am-2pm. Tools, mulcher, camping, fishing, household, loads of old, odd and interesting items.

Please note: Don't forget there's 43 properties taking part in the annual Garage Sale Trail on Saturday.

Find full list of every garage sale in this Saturday's The Gympie Times on page 19.