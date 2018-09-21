Menu
Grab a bargain at one of Gympie's garage sales this weekend.
MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
21st Sep 2018 7:05 PM

SATURDAY:

  • 26 Directors Circuit, Jones Hill Saturday 6.30am - 1.30pm QS Ensemble, bikes, toys, kitchenware, upright fridge/freezer, timber table & chairs, clothing & more

 

  • 98 Myall Street, Gympie Saturday 6am - 1pm Big Clearout Sale. 4WD accessories including recovery kit + more, shabby chic furniture etc, Wii consul & games + accessories, PS3 games, dvds + more!

 

 

  • 22 Diggings Road, Imbil Saturday 7am Horse cart, antiques, collectables, something for everyone, and much more

 

 

  • 15 Carrington Avenue, Gympie Saturday 7am Fish tank, furniture, 3 seater lounge, dining table and chairs, Brom's, craft items and much more.

 

 

  • 6 Chapple Lane, Gympie Saturday 7am Huge Combined Garage Sale. Moving overseas, everything from furniture, household items through to decor and much more. Bring plastic bags.
