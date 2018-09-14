Menu
Grab a bargain at one of Gympie's garage sales this weekend.
MAP: Where the garage sales are in Gympie this weekend

14th Sep 2018 6:50 PM

DON'T have plans this weekend? We've listed several garage sales across the Gympie region.

20 Ada Street, Gympie Saturday 7am to 12noon Power St pop shop. Entry via Power St @ driveway gates open Sat 8/9 @ 7am - 12pm, no knocking before 7!. All sorts of items, fresh chook eggs, shop stock & hold items and computer gear.

57 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie Saturday 6.30am Church of Christ - 6:30am to midday. Sausage sizzle, furniture, clothing, books, h'hold items, plants, cakes & veges. Bring your bags to fill with bargains.

64 Henry Street, Gympie Saturday 7am to 12noon Camping gear, dvds, furniture, outdoor settings, kids bikes, pots, gardening, linen, gym stuff, power tools, books, bird cages, bric-a-brac & more.

100 Noosa Road, Gympie Saturday 6am H/hold bits and pieces, furniture, full set of leather stamps, hammers, lots of tools, wood & metal. John Deer LA105 mower 42" cut, 340hrs, $1800.

Gympie Saturday not before 7am Camping inc chairs & tables, furniture inc outdoor table & chest of drawers, tools, linen, men & ladies clothes and much more.

