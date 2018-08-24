MAP: When you can step inside this beauty and more in Gympie

THIS iconic Queenslander, located in Gympie's CBD precinct is noteworthy on account of its age and historic prominence.

Built in 1901 this magnificent grand lady has previously been used as a doctors surgery, maternity hospital and loving home.

With current primary use approved but not limited to a restaurant with residential caretakers residence, this exceptional property also lends itself to several residential and commercial, specialised zoning options (subject to council approval).

Kingston House Impressions has been operating as a fully licensed a la carte restaurant for the past 22 years, offering modern Australian cuisine, trading Tuesday to Saturday for lunch and dinner.

The restaurant business is being offered as an option with the sale of the freehold building to interested buyers.

The property is being sold by tender with written offers to be submitted no later than 5pm on Tuesday August 28, 2018.

Profit and loss statements, menus, building history/approvals and business information disclosure can be offered to interested and qualified buyers (confidentiality agreement to be signed if applicable) upon request.

Please contact marketing agent John McEwan on 0413198385 or email jmcewan@bamblingproperty.com.au for further information, requests or advice.

FAST FACTS:

Kingston House, 11 Channon St, Gympie

PRICE: For sale by tender

FEATURES: 1370m2 allotment with an al a carte restaurant or other business opportunity in the heart of Gympie

AGENT: Gympie Real Estate.com.au

CONTACT: John McEwan 0413 198 385