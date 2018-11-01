MAP: This weekend's top open homes in Gympie

FOR SALE: 903 Mooloo Rd, Mooloo is up for grabs.

FOR SALE: 903 Mooloo Rd, Mooloo is up for grabs.

THIS property has almost 20 acres in the beautiful Mooloo area where lush acreages and breathtaking mountain backdrops await you.

If you've always wanted a magnificent lifestyle acreage or hobby farm, then this is the paradise that you have been looking for.

The six bedroom family home is set well back on the serene, lush pasture land and would suit a large or extended family.

The permanent running waters of Pie Creek traverse the full length of the property.

There is approximately three quarters of a kilometre of the boundary along Pie Creek giving easy access to water wherever you may need it and providing excellent watering for stock and domestic purposes.

Rainwater tanks and pumping from the creek also provides a continual water supply to the property all year round.

Exhilarating views across the property and beyond to the mountains can be taken in from all rooms.

The central kitchen, featuring a new stainless-steel dishwasher, allows easy interaction with the whole family in the adjacent living areas.

This property would have to be one of the best with fertile red soils and plenty of water to irrigate with.

All medical, school and shopping facilities are only a 15 minute drive away on Gympie's Southside.