MAP: This weekend's top open homes in Gympie

SITUATED in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Echelon estate sits this immaculate brick home jam packed with features.

Features include LED lighting throughout, new carpet in the bedrooms, tinted windows, security screens, and 9 foot ceilings.

The home is fully air-conditioned.

The open planned kitchen, dining and living area leads to a covered entertainment area which is elevated with parkland views.

The sparkling kitchen is spacious with ample storage and new appliances including a self-cleaning oven and dishwasher.

The generously sized and air-conditioned master bedroom has large built-in wardrobes, a large ensuite with his and hers vanities and a good-sized shower.

The other three bedrooms are also air-conditioned with built in wardrobes.

The back yard is fully fenced and contains a fernery as well as a garden shed.

There's also the high clearance double lock up garage, 3.5kw solar system to save on your power bills and the home is within walking distance to parks and Jones Hill State School.

This beautiful home offers the best of modern living combined with a quiet yet still easily accessible location.

This home is priced to sell, so don't miss out on your new sparkling family home today.