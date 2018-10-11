MAP: This weekend's top open homes in Gympie

LOOKING to buy one of the best CBD locations for your business in Gympie?

IF YOU CAN'T CLICK THE MAP, CLICK HERE

Then this property offers the perfect opportunity to potentially operate your business (subject to council conditions), or simply enjoy a really nice tastefully renovated character home.

64 Channon St, Gympie.

Located on a prime, flood free, low maintenance, partially fenced 599m2 corner block in the heart of Gympie's medical precinct area, this property has excellent promotional exposure on a main thoroughfare to the CBD.

The low-set immaculate home has a modern private timber front entrance and patio area providing great street appeal.

The home features polished timber floors throughout, with a neutral colour scheme and modern decor.

64 Channon St, Gympie

A large separate lounge with reverse cycle air-conditioner, and commercial grade tinted glass sliding doors opens directly out onto the front patio.

There are two large bedrooms, both with built-ins and ceiling fans.

Other features that complement the home, are a good size kitchen with adjoining dining area, bathroom with shower over the bath combo, vanity and toilet, plus a second separate toilet.

An additional multi-purpose room can be closed off from the rest of the house, plus there's an internal laundry.

64 Channon St, Gympie.

There is a timber deck at the rear of the home and is just the perfect spot to relax outdoors.

The double carport provides off street parking with a further concrete apron for extra parking space.

A rainwater tank, low maintenance gardens, partial fencing and town water and services, make this a nice neat complete CBD property to own.

Walk to the CBD and be close to everywhere and everything.

Be the savvy entrepreneur and snap up this rare opportunity for your business or just make it your great new home to live in and enjoy.

This is definitely the hot location you have been searching for, so be quick.