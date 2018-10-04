MAP: This weekend's top open homes in Gympie

HERE lies your opportunity to buy a fabulous lifestyle property built with solid craftsmanship and design that has breathtaking scenery.

Occupying almost five acres, the property is positioned to embrace the expansive views of the surrounding area in this quiet idyllic spot in Pie Creek.

The impressive proportions of the home boasts four bedrooms, the master with large walk in robe, ensuite and direct access to the outside entertaining area.

There are two generous living spaces one with a cozy wood burning fire for the cooler months, and the other leading outside onto the deck, and also a generous sized guest room complete with its own kitchenette and entrance.

The well-appointed kitchen offers plenty of room for the family chef with a large pantry, plenty of bench top space, 900mm stainless steel oven, gas hobs and double fridge space.

This is a sophisticated residence and if you love rich timber floors and French doors that lead onto an enormous 360° wrap-around hardwood deck then this is the home for you.

The vendors have built a beautiful in-ground pool surrounded by landscaped gardens - a perfect extension to the Queensland lifestyle.

A double garage and double shed is onsite and down the back of the dam a swing and very cool bar has been set up for fun times with family and friends.

This is truly a fabulous home for the larger than life family and you won't be disappointed.