MAP: This weekend's top open homes in Gympie

17th Aug 2018 6:43 PM

IN A fusion of contemporary sophistication and resort style living, this distinctive home flows across a family friendly single level of floor space, surrounded by manicured gardens and affording a quiet and secluded privacy.

The open planned layout of this property promotes soft natural light and airflow throughout thanks to a carefully selected colour palette, the galleries of strategically placed windows and glass sliding doors.

On those extreme days the reverse cycle, split system air-conditioning maintains the temperature just the way you like it.

The home offers three bedrooms all with built-in robes and two bathrooms.

One bathroom is a two-way with a separate powder room.

The large master bedroom offers a walk-in-robe and ensuite.

Large living areas and the open planned kitchen, dining and living spaces, give ever-smiling endless views across the outside entertaining area.

The sparkling salt water in-ground pool is so inviting and the man-cave and the covered entertainment area offers that something extra when you have your guests around for a barbecue and a splash in the pool.

If you have a caravan and a tinnie; no problem there either with a Colorbond shed and a covered caravan port accessible by the wide side access and keep your power bills under control with the 5KW solar electricity system.

 

This Hotondo built home offers easy living at its best.

