LEEROY TODD
MAP: This weekend's top open homes in Gympie

10th Aug 2018 11:26 AM

THIS beautifully designed, elegant three bedroom home and office is up for grabs in an extremely sought after location.

It is just one of the Gympie homes you can visit this weekend. See map below for the full list of Gympie's open homes this weekend.

 

Only minutes to the Gympie Aquatic Centre and Gympie High School makes this property highly desirable.

The open planned living areas are filled with an abundance of natural light.

The kitchen is well designed with everything at your fingertips, making entertaining an absolute breeze.

The lounge is substantial with tri-sliding glass doors which open out onto the magnificent rear deck, great for not only bringing the outside in, but great for bringing in the breezes on those hot summer days.

 

The bedrooms are impressive and contain good sized built in wardrobes with the main bedroom featuring ample storage and ensuite.

The laundry has ramp access to the clothes line, for those who need it.

There is internal access from the garage for convenience and features built in cupboards for storage.

 

This elegant home will appeal to young families and retirees, so if you are in the market don't let this one pass you by.

Pop in and see it at the open home.

Gympie Times

