Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Want to get in on the Gympie property market?
Want to get in on the Gympie property market? Kevin Farmer
News

MAP: The best place to snap up a Gympie house this weekend

Tom Daunt
by
31st May 2018 4:53 PM

Are you in the market for a property in Gympie?

Check out our map on all the open homes around the area.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1E4n0PFTq3hSUZf2JawhIjIOKttP0vZF0

gympie property market open homes real estate gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Council to consider tilt at $10 million export centre

    premium_icon Council to consider tilt at $10 million export centre

    News The State Government will construct a high-value produce export distribution centre in regional Qld

    • 31st May 2018 5:47 PM
    Gympie temperatures plummet, with winter here to stay

    Gympie temperatures plummet, with winter here to stay

    News It stems from a high pressure system over south Australia

    • 31st May 2018 5:13 PM
    Are you cool enough to see this musical in Gympie?

    Are you cool enough to see this musical in Gympie?

    News Off-Broadway musical based on cult movie from the 80s is coming

    'Port Arthur not our darkest day, here are 6 darker ones'

    premium_icon 'Port Arthur not our darkest day, here are 6 darker ones'

    News How Aussie gun owners took the blame for Port Arthur

    Local Partners