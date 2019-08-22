Menu
62 Outlook Rd, Veteran.
62 Outlook Rd, Veteran. LUKE SOANES
MAP: Open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

22nd Aug 2019

 

If the map isn't loading CLICK HERE.

 

WITH unrivalled panoramic views from every single room, this spacious, modern home is perched high on just under 10 acres (4ha) of fully fenced, private land with dam and high-volume rainwater storage.

The house, shed and yard are completely level and professionally landscaped.

The perfectly levelled house yard is the size of a football field and is completely stunning.

This home is the ultimate entertainer with living areas seamlessly transitioning from indoors to outdoors.

 

Breathtaking views, ultimate privacy and lifestyle acreage are all on offer and located just minutes to the Gympie CBD.

Not only is this home an exceptional entertainer of generous proportions, it also boasts a large master suite with walk in robe and full ensuite, as well as two queen sized bedrooms, plus a separate office or fourth bedroom option, separate media room and guest or family bathroom, powder room and more.

The living room flows out onto a huge covered wrap-around veranda and deck with sliding, stacker doors, opening on every wall; the perfect spot to enjoy the views and oversee the lights of Gympie.

Don't delay your inspection, contact the marketing agent today.

