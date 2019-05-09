MAP: Open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

ARE YOU HAVING TROUBLE VIEWING THE MAP? CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO GO DIRECTLY TO IT:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=185igWlouELstWOIYLSm330qwbBleO-xG&usp=sharing

HAVE a look at this modern and stylish four bedroom, two bathroom home located on a 921m sq block with full perimeter fencing.

Enter the magnificent unique home through the frosted glass door and see four carpeted bedrooms with blackout curtains to keep the sun out.

The main bedroom features a huge ensuite with an extra-large double shower plus a walk in wardrobe.

Showcasing massive open planned kitchen, dining and living areas, the stunning kitchen includes a self-cleaning oven, glass splashback with LED lights and a dishwasher.

46a Sorensen Rd, Southside. Hannah McLaren

With a huge deck out the back of the property with a ceiling fan, this is an entertainer's delight, providing gorgeous views and fantastic cool breezes while you entertain family and friends.

Outside offers a large 7x9m shed with remote control roller doors plus another parking area underneath the house with lighting.

There is also a water tank on the property for the toilet, washing machine and gardens.

The property has a brand new roof and has been entirely repainted outside, including all the decks and rails.

For any more information on this magnificent property call now.