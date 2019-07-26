MAP: Open homes in Gympie this weekend

If the map doesn't load, click HERE.

LIVE the dream in this stylish modern Colorbond and brick home on two acres (0.8ha) in the highly sought after Ridgehaven Estate.

This quality small acreage estate with curbing, street scaping, lighting and underground power is just 10 minutes to the Gympie CBD.

The home has a family friendly floor plan with modern decor and finishes throughout.

At the heart of the home is a spacious air conditioned open planned tiled living, dining and kitchen area.

The stylish kitchen is complete with a 4-burner gas cooktop, wall oven, rangehood and dishwasher.

All the bedrooms are carpeted and the master has a walk-in robe and ensuite

The three additional bedrooms are generous with built-ins and ceiling fans and are close to the main bathroom which features a separate shower and bath.

There is a good size internal laundry with heaps of cupboard space, plus extra storage cupboards throughout.

Outside, the large covered patio is ideal for private all year round living and entertaining plus the extra concrete pad is the perfect spot for a spa.

Add in the 6x6m two bay shed, garden shed and heaps of cleared land with a dog fenced back boundary with side access from the road and you've got plenty of space to live and grow.

With lifestyle appeal this quality residence showcases contemporary flair, attention to detail and lifestyle excellence in one complete package.

Call today and make it yours.