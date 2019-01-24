Menu
FOR INSPECTION: 9 Country View Dr, Chatsworth is one of many homes to be inspected this weekend.
MAP: Open homes around Gympie this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
24th Jan 2019 8:00 AM

ENJOY all the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

IMAGINE calling this home?

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

Rammutt's old machinery barn has been totally restored, renovated and remodelled into a solid, modern and sophisticated large family home.

This large four bedroom, two bathroom home sits on a fully fenced and level half hectare (1.23a) block positioned with a breathtaking aspect offering unrivalled views.

The home has slate tile floors, exposed timber ceilings, four large sized bedrooms with built in robes and ceiling fans.

The main bedroom features a walk through robe and ensuite.

There is a separate powder room, long galley style kitchen with stone benchtops, loads of storage and cupboard space as well as quality stainless appliances.

The separate carpeted media room features large bi-fold timber doors that open out onto a private, elevated, timber deck that overlooks the pool and established gardens.

A two car garage with remote entry, two 5000 gallon rainwater tanks, garden shed and separate 9x7m shed with three phase power complete the package.

Call today to arrange an inspection.

Gympie Times

