MAP: Open homes around Gympie this weekend

FOR INSPECTION: 9 Country View Dr, Chatsworth is one of many homes to be inspected this weekend.

Rammutt's old machinery barn has been totally restored, renovated and remodelled into a solid, modern and sophisticated large family home.

This large four bedroom, two bathroom home sits on a fully fenced and level half hectare (1.23a) block positioned with a breathtaking aspect offering unrivalled views.

The home has slate tile floors, exposed timber ceilings, four large sized bedrooms with built in robes and ceiling fans.

The main bedroom features a walk through robe and ensuite.

There is a separate powder room, long galley style kitchen with stone benchtops, loads of storage and cupboard space as well as quality stainless appliances.

The separate carpeted media room features large bi-fold timber doors that open out onto a private, elevated, timber deck that overlooks the pool and established gardens.

A two car garage with remote entry, two 5000 gallon rainwater tanks, garden shed and separate 9x7m shed with three phase power complete the package.

Call today to arrange an inspection.