MAP: Open homes and where they are in Gympie this weekend

IF THE MAP ISN'T LOADING CLICK HERE.

WELCOME to 16 Conway Court, Glastonbury, where moving to a rural lifestyle just became easy.

This spectacular 25 acre property offers exceptional versatility and a safe, serene lifestyle.

Impressive in size, the wheelchair friendly low set five bedroom homestead makes a statement with its clever and considerate design. There is a two road entry and so many fantastic features.

Featuring nine foot ceilings, ducted air conditioning throughout, overhead fan and large open plan living area's with a cosy fireplace.

Replacement photo of 16 Conway Crt. Hannah McLaren

It also boasts a large spacious kitchen with modern appliances, ample storage, pantry, double sinks, rangehood, lovely benchtops and a breakfast bar.

With five bedroom's in total, the master bedroom is equipped with an ensuite, ceiling fan and a massive walk in robe.

16 Conway Crt, Glastonbury. Hannah McLaren

The other four large bedrooms all have built-ins and ceiling fans.

Outside boasts a stunning inground pool, a 10kw solar system and beautiful wrap around verandas, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the incredible views and the serenity on offer.

16 Conway Crt, Glastonbury. Hannah McLaren

The 25 acres of delightful fenced terrain have been well maintained and are equipped with chook pens, veggie gardens, three 5000 gallon water tanks, spring fed creek, bore, three dams (one spring fed), yards and a loading ramp.

16 Conway Crt, Glastonbury. Hannah McLaren

There is a large 9x6m shed and 9x12m shed plus ample room for all the machinery and toys.

All this is located only 10 minutes from Southside and 15 minutes to all Gympie has to offer.

Allow yourself to imagine the lifestyle you've always wanted, in the home you deserve.

Offers will be considered prior to auction.

The owners are committed elsewhere, so don't hesitate in viewing this incredible property.

16 Conway Crt, GLASTONBURY

5 BED

2 BATH

3 CAR

1 POOL

PRICE: Auction on site October 12 @ 11am

FEATURES: Spectacular 25 acres (10ha), huge homestead, inground pool, large sheds

AGENT: Gympie Regional Realty

CONTACT: Bodie Weir 0434 718 052 / Marg Cochrane 0439 989 982

INSPECT: Today 12.30-1pm