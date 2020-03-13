Menu
News

MAP: Here’s where you can find your Gympie dream home

Staff Writer
13th Mar 2020 6:42 PM

Map not loading? CLICK HERE

NEW to the market is this cleverly designed 20 year old Keith Alexander Master Built rendered and tiled home.

Not only is it perfectly positioned on the Southside of Gympie, but it is also centrally located between several shopping centres, doctor's surgeries and schools.

 

Designed for everyday enjoyment the generous floor plan incorporates a separate lounge room and an open planned kitchen, dining and family room.

This area flows out onto the large private rear entertainment area which overlooks the landscaped gardens and heated in-ground pool.

The main bedroom incorporates a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite and is separate from the other three spacious, built-in bedrooms.

 

Set on 2000sq m, this magnificent residence includes high ceilings, fans, a wood heater, security screens and security system, surround sound system in the family room and a fully ducted evaporative air cooling system throughout the home.

Externally the list of features continues to grow and apart from having town services, this property has two 5000 gallon rain water tanks connected to the automated garden watering system.

Also there is side access to the 6x7m powered shed situated at the rear of the home.

Only upon inspection will you fully appreciate, that this is a property to treasure.

 

AT A GLANCE

74 Groundwater Road,

SOUTHSIDE

BED 4

BATH 3

CAR 4

PRICE: $525,000

FEATURES: Magnificent, master built rendered home with heated in-ground pool and shed all on a half-acre allotment

AGENT: Tom Grady Real Estate

CONTACT: Desley Aylward on 0428 769 166

INSPECT: Today 11-11.45am

