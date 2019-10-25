MAP: Here’s where to find the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

IF THE MAP DOESN’T LOAD, CLICK HERE.

HERE is your opportunity to secure the purchase of one of the very best Queenslander homes in the Gympie region.

The home is thought to be more than 100 years old and stands as a shining example of a magnificent Queenslander Home in a timeless period of our history and a bygone era.

The grand character of this home has been beautifully preserved and incorporated into a modern sophisticated interior while still featuring 12-foot-high ceilings and stained-glass features throughout.

The home is a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship of the time with no expense spared when it was constructed.

Contemporary fusion has been subtly incorporated without sacrificing the stylish character and charm of the home.

The massive kitchen is sure to inspire more than a few culinary delights.

Offering easy service to the breakfast bar, formal dining and outdoor entertaining area, it boasts quality appliances including an impressive gas cooktop and expansive cupboard and drawer storage.

This kitchen is very impressive indeed — plenty of decadent living here.

The master suite is of a size that is not typically seen in homes of today and includes an opulent ensuite and walk-in-robe.

The second bathroom services the other three bedrooms with shower, claw foot bath and an antique style wash basin.

Downstairs there is a rumpus room and third bathroom; ideal as your indoor entertainment area.

Don’t forget about the pool area either — So many opportunities for entertaining here.

The paved pool area allows you to lay around and feel you are in your own personal resort.

The pool is heated by a solar blanket giving a much longer swimming season.

Verandas on all four sides of the home create cooling cross breezes throughout the home.

A massive covered entertainment deck across the rear of the home provides ample scope for relaxed living and entertaining.

Enjoy an elegant evening in the formal lounge and dining or rest about on the weekend with the kids in the family room.

No matter what your lifestyle demands, this is sure to be a family home that will impress.

If you love the lifestyle and the true Australian dream, this is the magnificent Queenslander you have been waiting for.

The attention to detail and functionality makes this home worth the time to inspect but be very quick.

See you at the open home today and tomorrow.