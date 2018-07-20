Menu
Hannah McLaren
News

MAP: Gympie's most beautiful open homes this weekend

20th Jul 2018 12:33 PM

THIS low set home has a lot of extras and absolutely won't last.

It's just one of the beautiful Gympie region homes you can inspect this weekend (see the map below for the rest).

Vacant, and ready for you to move in, there are very few comparative properties in the Echelon Estate, with the biggest point of difference being the beautiful terraced pool area, (a borrowed rural landscape you don't have to maintain) and two private, outdoor, entertaining areas.

Open planned, light, bright and spacious living, the kitchen has a stone front island bench, under counter stainless oven, stainless front dishwasher and Caesarstone work tops.

The lounge and dining rooms both have direct access to outside and a separate media room with walled storage.

 

A reverse cycle split system air conditioner services all living areas.

The house has a classic neutral colour scheme, with screened living, easy care tiled floors and stacks of storage everywhere.

There's a double lock up garage with remote access, a garden shed and fully fenced back yard and a grassy play area for kids or animals.

The pool has frameless glass fencing, solar heating and roll out pool cover.

In the home there are three good sized bedrooms with built in robes and ceiling fans and a large family bathroom with tub, shower and separate toilet.

The master bedroom has ensuite and walk in robe with direct access to the pool area.

As a bonus, the TVs in the entertainment area and master bedroom are included in sale.

Loads of street appeal and a low maintenance garden with privacy fencing on the sides completes this family home.

 

for sale gympie property market open homes real estate sold on
Gympie Times

