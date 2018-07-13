MAP: Grab a bargain at Gympie's garage sales this weekend

Menu
Hunting a bargain? You might find one at this weekend's garage sales.
13th Jul 2018 2:38 PM

 

LOOKING to grab a bargain in Gympie this weekend?

Then you'll want to check out the garage sales that are on around the region - who knows, you might stumble on something you never knew you needed.

And to help, we've got a handy map of them right here so you can find the ones closest to you.

1. 10 Batchelor Rd

Monster Garage Sale. House hold goods, furniture, bric a brac, some antique wares, lots of clothes

2. 47 Cartwright Rd

Fridges, recliners, d/beds, buffets, dining table, desks, lounge, chest of drawers, collector plates, bric a brac. Everything must go

3. 3 Riverstone Close

Power and hand tools, hardware/nails, screws etc. WW11 army chest in great cond, other odds and ends.

