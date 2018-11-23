MAP: 80 open homes in Gympie this weekend

YOUR search may be at an end with this 9.8 acre (4ha) property located just 10 minutes from Gympie on a quiet no-through road.

Experience the cool river breeze drifting up the valley from the magnificent Mary River from your shady veranda as this unique home is set high on the hill.

Gaze at the distant mountains, watch and listen to the abundant bird and wildlife or just enjoy the seclusion and privacy.

HOT PROPERTY: 53 Dobbos Rd, Fishermans Pocket.

The master built four bedroom cavity brick and hardwood framed home with 454m2 under the roof has been specifically designed to take advantage of the views.

Specially commissioned stained glass windows welcome you at the front door.

There are two bedrooms (one with built-ins, one with walk-in robe) on one level and magnificent polished timber floors, large kitchen with dishwasher and walk-in pantry, open planned living areas and a unique bathroom with its glass shower set amongst the private gardens.

Downstairs is the billiard/rumpus room which is fully self-contained with its own kitchen, bar, two bedrooms (one with built-ins, the other with walk-in robe), laundry, shower and toilet on natural slate flooring.

Just outside is the brick barbecue.

This part of the lovely home would be perfect for an AirBNB.

There is a large brick shed with ample parking for two cars and workshop areas on top of the 15,000 gallon rainwater tank.

There is also a 12x20m bush house, 9x6m Colorbond shed with electricity and concrete floor plus a garden shed.

Part of this rich, undulating property is cleared and pastured while the steeper areas are heavily timbered with a mix of eucalypt and rainforest trees.

There are extensive gardens and a huge variety of established trees and shrubs to complete the picture of this unique property.

A quality home with views like these is very rare to find, especially for the price.