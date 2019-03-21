MAP: 78 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

BREATHTAKING VIEWS: Don't miss this weekend's open homes. Location is 43 Lewis Road, Amamoor.

BREATHTAKING VIEWS: Don't miss this weekend's open homes. Location is 43 Lewis Road, Amamoor.

THESE 12.75ha (31.5 acres) of mostly cleared undulating land have some improved pasture, two dams and creek access.

A bitumen driveway leads you to the home with landscaped gardens and panoramic views.

This modern home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, double garage, approximately 300m2 under roof and there is air-conditioning in the living area.

The open plan kitchen, dining, lounge area opens onto the outdoor entertaining area which has excellent views.

There is also a large laundry, plenty of storage cupboards and solar hot water.

The gardens have a watering system in place and water feature.

There are two large sheds, one with 20m round sand arena, mezzanine floor and horse float garage and power.

The second shed has a lined insulated room, power, lights, phone, hot water and shower and toilet.

This is an excellent location between Kandanga and Amamoor, being 20 minutes to Gympie and less than 15 minutes to the Bruce Highway.