MAP: 76 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

DON'T miss all the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

Immaculate, functional and well presented, 29 Judicial Circuit showcases modern flair and a relaxed atmosphere that the whole family will enjoy.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP BELOW, PLEASE CLICK HERE

DON'T MISS: Check out 29 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill this weekend.

This extra-large family home is well designed with an easy transition from indoors to outdoor entertaining. Entertain your guests with the private and covered alfresco entertaining area and 7m x 3m saltwater, in-ground swimming pool.

The home features an open kitchen with an electric stove-top and walk-in pantry. Relax in style in the king-sized master suite which overlooks the pool. The suite also features a walk-in-wardrobe and ensuite.

Inside 29 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill.

Four additional large bedrooms all contain built-in wardrobes as well as ceiling fans. The main bathroom consists of a spacious bath tub, stand-alone shower as well as a separated W/C. For the family there is a large and accommodating laundry with ample storage space.

For parking there is the over-sized double lock-up remote garage. The home is situated on a landscaped and fully fenced 801sqm allotment within walking distance to parks as well as Jones Hill Primary State School.

Inside 29 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill.

The current owners are heading overseas and need this one sold asap. Come and take a look at this near new property and decide for yourself.