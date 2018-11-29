MAP: 70 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

YOU will love the serenity and space of this 19.99 acre property, only 11 kilometres from Gympie.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

The spacious double storey home consists of a weatherboard upper level and block lower level.

Upon entering downstairs of the house, you walk straight into a spacious tiled family room featuring a wood heater.

4 Kinen Lane, Canina.

The heater flute goes through the floor to the upstairs which provides heating to the entire home in the colder months.

Also downstairs is a large kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry, dishwasher and double sink, a large dining room, a bathroom and laundry.

4 Kinen Lane, Canina.

Internal stairs lead to the upstairs level which includes a sunroom, bathroom, lounge room, four bedrooms and a shaded front veranda overlooking the beautiful garden.

Within the past two years the exterior of the house has been painted and the roof has been replaced.

The boundary is fenced and for the horse enthusiast there is an arena. The property is fenced into eight paddocks and a lane way. 10,000 gallons of rainwater, three dams and a seasonal creek provide an abundance of water.

OPEN HOMES: 4 Kinen Lane, Canina.

If you would like to enjoy the good life, in a tranquil setting, close to town, make your move now and visit an open home or book a private inspection.