MAP: 69 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

MAGNIFICIENT VIEWS: 55 Taylor Rd, Veteran is ready to be viewed this weekend.

THIS spacious Oakvale home is perfectly situated on just over two acres (9,425sq m) of prime land on the fringe of town.

Sit back, relax and soak up the beautiful views and enjoy everything 55 Taylor Road has to offer.

This beautiful home has open planned living with an easy transition from indoors to outdoors.

Once you're outside you can relax on the wraparound verandas which overlook the property and the large spring fed dam.

The perfect open lounge area features a cozy fireplace perfect for winter nights and air-conditioning to escape the hot summer days.

The simple galley style kitchen comes with ample storage and gas cooking.

To assist with rising power costs, there is a nine panel 2Kw solar system in place, as well as instant gas hot water.

This home provides a large and spacious master bedroom which includes a walk-in-wardrobe and ensuite.

The three other bedrooms feature built-in-wardrobes and ceiling fans.

The home is situated on steel stumps and there is also additional storage room underneath.

If that storage isn't enough for you, there is the 9x9m American style barn with high clearance.

There's room in there for a 21-foot caravan, boat and cars.

Keeping those lawns green won't be an issue with a fire-fighter equipped to the dam feeding five external taps, as well as 10,000 gallons of fresh rainwater storage.

The allotment is fenced on two sides and is flood free.

Situated only seven minutes' drive from Gympie's CBD, this property must be on your priority list.

Call to book your private inspection today.