MAP: 68 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

SPECTACULAR: 33 Cotter Drive, Gunalda is open for inspection this weekend.

SPECTACULAR: 33 Cotter Drive, Gunalda is open for inspection this weekend.

NICE home, nice block, nice shed, nice views, nice location.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE LINK, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

Simply put, this is one very nice neat complete package. So, if it is a quiet, peaceful life you are after, and you love to garden or just put your feet up and take in the views, then this is the perfect property and your search is over.

33 Cotter Drive, Gunalda is open for inspection this weekend.

Gunalda is a small country locale just 20 minutes north of Gympie, complete with primary school, great bakery, petrol station, post office and hotel.

The house itself is an immaculate steel framed insulated cosy country style home on park-like 1500m2 with rural outlook and views to Mount Kanigan.

Outside is also just as neat and tidy with established landscaped gardens and your very own market garden in the back yard. The full length covered front veranda is just perfect to simply sit, relax and enjoy the view.

33 Cotter Drive, Gunalda is open for inspection this weekend.

Entry into the home takes you into a spacious air-conditioned tiled open plan living, dining and kitchen area. Inside living opens out onto the full-length covered back veranda overlooking the immaculate grounds.

The kitchen is complete with island bench and breakfast bar, electric wall oven and gas cooktop, range hood and filtered water system.

Good size master bedroom is carpeted with ceiling fanlight and a walk-through robe to the ensuite, plus there are two additional carpeted bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans.

A second bathroom features a shower over bath combo and toilet.

33 Cotter Drive, Gunalda is open for inspection this weekend.

Outside you will find a large 10.5m x 7.5m powered shed with remote access 3m roller door and large second bay with barn doors, ideal secure parking for motorhome or boat, plus 15amp and 10amp points.

It just gets better with the full privacy fenced backyard with side access from the front road, and for the keen gardener you will love the low maintenance and yet well-established block with established plants and a wide variety of fruit trees - not forgetting the huge covered veggie and herb garden.

This property is zoned residential and the rates are approximately $900 half-yearly. How good is that?