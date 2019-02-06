MAP: 68 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

OPEN HOMES: 402 Groundwater Rd, Pie Creek is up for inspection this weekend.

OPEN HOMES: 402 Groundwater Rd, Pie Creek is up for inspection this weekend. Leeroy Todd

ON OFFER is this blue ribbon Southside home nestled amongst prestigious homes and set on a 6000 m sq block.

This generous sized family home has striking bushland views from the back entertaining area.

With a versatile floorplan and outdoor living area, there is a formal entryway to greet you as you step into a spacious air-conditioned open planned design with extra high ceilings.

There is a gourmet kitchen and expansive adjoining dining, living area and media room.

Keep warm in winter around the new wood fire place in the main living area while the second living area has a rumpus or family room.

The home boasts a very large main bedroom with ensuite and large built-in-robe.

The other three bedrooms all have fans and built-ins and the bathroom is spacious.

The back entertaining area with its picturesque bushland views is the perfect place for your morning coffee or afternoon barbecue.

Plus the property has two sheds, 11x9m and 7x4m.

There is also a 4.5x2.8m hot house and a 6x4m green house with sprinkler system.

This property, fenced on three sides, is a must for the hobby gardener.

Call for an inspection today.