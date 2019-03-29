Menu
STUNNING VIEWS: 207 Tagigan Rd is one of many homes ready to be viewed during this weekend's open homes.
Property

MAP: 67 Open Homes around Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
29th Mar 2019 3:40 PM

WELCOME to 207 Tagigan Road, a stunning 10-year-old home on 40 acres (16 ha) with a large granny flat and art studio.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

This is a one of a kind, custom design located in the highly sought-after Goomboorian scenic coastal area.

Inside the kitchen of 207 Tagigan Rd, Goomboorian.
This is the pinnacle of functionality and stylish home design - beautiful and elegant.

Setting the tone for what's to come, a high-quality bitumen roadway leads you to this impeccable home with an equally opulent granny flat and art studio.

Generous, yet classically refined, this is a statement of style, and a means to exclusive and engaged living.

Showcasing wide verandas on all sides, large living areas and a display home style kitchen with chef style gas cooker, this elegant home also has ducted air-conditioning throughout.

 

The 40 acre extensive dam.
From the very moment you walk in, you will be captivated by the grand spaces, of the extra high ceilings and striking details of this beautiful home.

You will even be able to enjoy the koalas right there in the trees around the home.

A workshop and a bedroom are part of the massive downstairs area allowing the rest to be used as a rumpus/entertainment area or perhaps a gym room.

The granny flat and art studio are a sight to be seen and admired and the quality of this build is better than you could believe.

It's all here and exceptionally presented with its own kitchen, living, bathroom and bedroom areas and tiled throughout with an attached art studio measuring approximately 6x6ms.

There is so much room here for whatever you need - whether it be an extended family, entertaining or perhaps a B & B.

 

This property boasts incredible views of Goomboorian.
Outdoors you have a magnificently private fenced 40 acres with plenty of water from the extensive dam and water bore plus lots of rainwater storage.

A 5KW solar electricity system ensures you remain protected from the exorbitant electricity prices.

You need to inspect this property to appreciate the versatile liveability it offers.

This property is a rare find indeed.

Gympie Times

