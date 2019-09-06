MAP: 66 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

STUNNING HOME: 1532 Kandanga Creek Rd, Upper Kandanga is one of many homes to be displayed in this weekend's open homes across the Gympie region.

STUNNING HOME: 1532 Kandanga Creek Rd, Upper Kandanga is one of many homes to be displayed in this weekend's open homes across the Gympie region.

KANDANGA Homestead is 15km from Kandanga, 20 minutes from the Bruce Highway and 35 minutes to Gympie with a mountain backdrop.

It features more than two kilometres of frontage to the pristine waters of Kandanga Creek, and on the ridge, overlooking the creek valley is the original genuine Queenslander with four bedrooms and sleepout.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP ABOVE, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

The new home is 400m sq with wide wrap around verandas.

1532 Kandanga Creek Road, Upper Kandanga

It features a 9x9m kitchen, dining and lounge area with 4m ceilings, made of cypress pine.

The huge kitchen contains the 900mm cooktop and gas oven with rangehood while the whole area is heated by the open fireplace on the reverse side.

Add in three split system air conditioners and 10kw solar power and hot water and you have the makings of a comfortable and cosy home.

1532 Kandanga Creek Road, Upper Kandanga

Each wing of the cavity brick building is a mirror image.

A generous bedroom at the front features a huge walk in robe and an oversize ensuite.

The west wing contains a strong room while the east has a possible third bedroom or storage area.

Outside is a 25x16m industrial shed that has been used to house heavy engineering equipment.

1532 Kandanga Creek Road, Upper Kandanga

Water for the gardens and amenities is from a pressure pump on the creek.

Live the quiet life with the extended family in this peaceful rural getaway or turn it into an Airbnb escape.