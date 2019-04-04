MAP: 65 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

STYLISH PROPERTY: 25 Silky Oak Drive, Nahrunda is up for viewing this weekend.

SITTING proudly on its .4 level hectares (1.1 acres), this property will wow all potential buyers.

With a modern fit-out and great attention to detail, there is nothing left to do other than enjoy.

This property features three carpeted bedrooms all with BIR plus office/4th bedroom, beautifully renovated bathroom incorporating a private enclosed garden area, and separate WC.

The master bedroom features WIR, spacious ensuite complete with separate shower and spa bath.

The warm and welcoming family lounge area features a well positioned wood heater.

You won't be disappointed working in this kitchen - the features here include the double wall oven, ceramic hotplates, double s/s sink, dishwasher, breakfast bar and plenty of drawer and cupboard storage.

The second family room, complete with built in bar and A/C, opens into the two-car garage with full concrete driveway.

Enjoy your mornings and evenings sitting on the front full-length veranda or the beautiful gazebo positioned off to the side of the home where you can enjoy the stunning established gardens and the abundance of wildlife.

You won't be disappointed with the 9x6m powered shed which has its own access and sits away from the home. Plenty of room here for the workshop, two extra car spaces and it even has its own shower and W/C.

Never run dry with 8000gal rainwater storage, 5000gal storage for irrigation. As an added bonus this property also has access to the Nahrunda Water Scheme.

Extra features to the property include high ceilings, flyscreens, tinted windows, bay feature windows, 2kw solar system, Crimsafe entry screen doors, paved walkways around the home and select exposed brick feature walls inside.

In a superb location and only minutes to Gympie CBD with schools, shops and more. Don't wait to enquire or you may miss out.