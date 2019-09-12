YOUR GUIDE: 62 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

FOR INSPECTION: Come along to one of these open homes displayed this weekend in the Gympie region. The address for this place is 39 Tunnel Rd, Imbil.

FOR INSPECTION: Come along to one of these open homes displayed this weekend in the Gympie region. The address for this place is 39 Tunnel Rd, Imbil. Hannah McLaren

NESTLED within the magnificent Mary Valley region is this stunning modern home radiating the Queensland tropical feel combined with idyllic country living.

Meticulously built this home has high quality finishes and all the hallmarks of year round outdoor entertaining.

Plus there is superb infrastructure in place to support small farm adventures.

Aerial footage of 39 Tunnel Rd, Imbil. Hannah McLaren

This property is surely going to pull at the heart strings.

Meander down the landscaped circular driveway to this stunning modern builder's home with a cool contemporary colour scheme and natural timber features.

A beautiful timber deck and double front doors leads inside to the central entry foyer and grand open planned everyday living and dining areas, with multiple outdoor access to both front and rear verandas.

The gorgeous central kitchen features clean white finishes, large island bench and walk-in pantry.

The property also has an elegant kitchen. Hannah McLaren

A second impressive living area includes a cosy sitting area with wood heater and also leads out to the rear veranda.

The spacious master bedroom is a parent's retreat with light filled ensuite, walk-in wardrobe and louvre windows for natural air flow.

Gleaming polished timber floors, stylish downlights, ceiling fans, ducted heating and cooling, plantation shutters, high ceilings and ornate cornices are just some of the quality finishes included throughout the home.

The amazing full length undercover rear entertaining deck and veranda is elevated to capture wide panoramic views of the Mary Valley and is ideal for large family gatherings.

External stairs lead down to a substantially sized fully enclosed rumpus room with timber stacker doors overlooking the garden and a double garage with two roller doors at the opposite end.

The beautiful lake at 39 Tunnel Rd, Imbil. Hannah McLaren

Located a short distance from the home is a 9x6m Colorbond shed with three phase power and kitchenette plus a lean-to with enclosed room, shower and toilet.

The adjoining open shed can also fit a multitude of vehicles and farm machinery.

The 34 acres (13.7ha) of gently rolling fertile country has two dams, five paddocks with improved pastures plus lightly timbered areas retained for wildlife and privacy.

This stunningly designed and quality built home has all of the extras and hard work done for you plus the added bonus of rural infrastructure in place to enjoy country living in your own acreage paradise.