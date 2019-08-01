Menu
DON'T MISS: 4 Dalee St, Jones Hill is one of many open homes to be viewed this weekend.
MAP: 61 open homes in the Gympie region this week

IF YOU snooze you will lose, as properties of this calibre and in this location are in high demand in today's marketplace.

Situated in Jones Hill, within walking distance to the Jones Hill Store, primary school, and day care centre, it's also an easy commute through to the Sunshine Coast.

This solid, two-level brick and hardwood home features new paint and flooring throughout.

The well-appointed kitchen includes an electric cooktop, oven, grill and as a bonus, a view.

 

4 Dalee St, Jones Hill.
Family sized living area features a wood fireplace to keep cosy in the winter and reverse cycle air conditioning to keep comfortable all year round.

The dining area opens out onto the private entertaining and pool area, featuring an in-ground saltwater swimming pool, both of which are perfect for the barbecue and pool parties coming up in summer.

The home boasts generous sized bedrooms, all of which contain ceiling fans and built-in-wardrobes.

 

4 Dalee St, Jones Hill.
There's also a sizeable bathroom with separate shower and bath, as well as a separate powder room.

Two car accommodation, workshop area and an incredible amount of storage underneath, the second car accommodation could easily be converted into a fourth bedroom.

All of this is situated on a flood-free, 1651sq m allotment on all town services, with the option to subdivide or build a monster shed (subject to council approval).

 

4 Dalee St, Jones Hill.
This is the ideal address and ticks all the boxes, including price and location.

Get in quick to secure this home for your family by calling to book an inspection today.

