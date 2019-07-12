MAP: 60 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

TAKE A STEP INSIDE: 26 Ashton Rd, Gilldora is one of many open homes to be inspected this weekend.

TAKE A STEP INSIDE: 26 Ashton Rd, Gilldora is one of many open homes to be inspected this weekend. Hannah McLaren

NESTLED on 12.4 glorious acres (5ha) and perched high overlooking the Mary River is this perfectly set-up lifestyle farm located within the tightly held and sought after Gilldora area.

Enjoy all of the modern comforts of this exceptionally built family home and immerse yourself in the Mary Valley vistas overlooking lush dairy farms and views to Pomona Mountain.

The brick rendered home with 12ft (3.6m) ceilings has been positioned to capture the morning sun and comes with plenty of verandas to view the best of the Mary Valley panoramas.

While you make a coffee or prepare a meal, the impressive and ultra modern kitchen faces the lovely easterly views over the Mary River.

Incorporating a spacious open planned living and dining area that would suit family get-togethers or quiet dinners, it opens out through three separate doorways to the most amazing undercover alfresco entertaining area and wrap-around verandas.

The spacious air conditioned master bedroom suite brings nature inside with a light filled ensuite bathroom, walk-through robe and beautiful sunroom for private reading and relaxing.

There is plenty of room for the rest of the family with three further large bedrooms and a modern country style main bathroom.

For those looking to run horses or some cattle - this is where all of the added extras are.

There is a four bay concrete floor open shed, an extra high 10x9m barn with three roller doors, a 6x6m shed, two more 3x3m sheds and a new 8x12m shed all with concrete floors.

Water will never be an issue here with two big dams, bore, five large rainwater tanks and fully irrigated throughout the property.

Located only 10 minutes to all Gympie has to offer and only five minutes to the Mary Valley Link Rd/Bruce Highway - this immaculate lifestyle property in the heart of the Mary Valley is a rare gem and won't last long.