MAP: 60 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

CHECK OUT these stylish and elegant open homes across the Gympie region this weekend.

Looking for something special with lovely presentation, high on the rise to catch the breezes and situated in the popular Southside area? Then look no further.

This solid brick home is situated on an elevated 781m sq allotment within walking distance to the local schools and corner shop.

The entrance to the home leads into the lovely kitchen/dining area and views of the easy maintenance back yard.

The dining area and the separate air conditioned lounge room both open out onto the spacious under cover entertainment area.

It is tiled throughout with carpeted bedrooms and lounge room.

The main bathroom has a separate shower, bath and toilet and the home boasts ample storage features throughout.

The well setup kitchen has Caesar stone bench tops, electric wall oven, hot plates and range hood plus a dishwasher and there is plumbing in place for your refrigerator.

The main bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in robe and extra-large ensuite.

The other three bedrooms are all spacious with ceiling fans and built-in robes.

The back yard is fully dog proof fenced and has easy care gardens.

The entertainment area is a lovely private place to relax and entertain family and friends.

There is also a double lock up garage

This beautifully presented house is a must see.

Perfect for the investor or family, this smart and tidy home will tick a lot of boxes for many in the buyers' market.

Don't hesitate as these aren't available for long.