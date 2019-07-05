Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY FOR YOUR VISIT: Take a look at 74 Waldock Rd, Jones Hill this weekend.
READY FOR YOUR VISIT: Take a look at 74 Waldock Rd, Jones Hill this weekend. Hannah McLaren
Property

MAP: 60 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Jul 2019 12:13 PM

CHECK OUT these stylish and elegant open homes across the Gympie region this weekend.

Looking for something special with lovely presentation, high on the rise to catch the breezes and situated in the popular Southside area? Then look no further.

IF YOU CAN'T VIEW THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

This solid brick home is situated on an elevated 781m sq allotment within walking distance to the local schools and corner shop.

74 Waldock Rd, Jones Hill.
74 Waldock Rd, Jones Hill. Hannah McLaren

The entrance to the home leads into the lovely kitchen/dining area and views of the easy maintenance back yard.

The dining area and the separate air conditioned lounge room both open out onto the spacious under cover entertainment area.

 

74 Waldock Rd, Jones Hill.
74 Waldock Rd, Jones Hill. Hannah McLaren

It is tiled throughout with carpeted bedrooms and lounge room.

The main bathroom has a separate shower, bath and toilet and the home boasts ample storage features throughout.

The well setup kitchen has Caesar stone bench tops, electric wall oven, hot plates and range hood plus a dishwasher and there is plumbing in place for your refrigerator.

 

74 Waldock Rd, Jones Hill.
74 Waldock Rd, Jones Hill. Hannah McLaren

The main bedroom is spacious with a large walk-in robe and extra-large ensuite.

The other three bedrooms are all spacious with ceiling fans and built-in robes.

The back yard is fully dog proof fenced and has easy care gardens.

The entertainment area is a lovely private place to relax and entertain family and friends.

There is also a double lock up garage

This beautifully presented house is a must see.

Perfect for the investor or family, this smart and tidy home will tick a lot of boxes for many in the buyers' market.

Don't hesitate as these aren't available for long.

gympie open homes hot properties open homes open homes gympie open homes map properties
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Tino and 5 other legendary stories from Gympie sport

    Tino and 5 other legendary stories from Gympie sport

    News Our local boy Tino Fa'Asuamaleaui finally made his NRL debut.

    Jet-laden giant US carrier closes in on Brisbane

    premium_icon Jet-laden giant US carrier closes in on Brisbane

    News One of the world’s largest military ships has been spotted

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    Workers urged to check their pay slips

    News Pay rise should be in play for more than two million Aussies

    UPDATE: One lane reopens after truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

    premium_icon UPDATE: One lane reopens after truck rollover on Bruce Hwy

    Breaking The south bond lane of Bruce Hwy remains closed after truck crash