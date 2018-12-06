MAP: 60 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

DON'T miss all the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend. This is 415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill and is based on 47 acres (19.3 ha).

DON'T miss all the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend. This is 415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill and is based on 47 acres (19.3 ha). Contributed

CHECK out all the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

THIS 47 acres of prime land, provides the perfect opportunity to bring your dream alive.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

Get ready to build your dream home on the hill to take in the beautiful unobstructed panoramic views, or pick one of the other easily accessible home sites, with different perspectives on that view.

415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill is up for auction. It's 47 acres (19.3 ha).

With bitumen road front this block offers the chance to build with plenty of acreage for cattle and horses.

Situated on the Southside of Gympie only minutes to shops, schools and amenities, this ultimate lifestyle property has versatile options that can extend to running stock or horses.

Located high on Groundwater Road there is the possibility to sub divide or land bank for the future.

There is the potential for 130 large residential allotments 800m plus (subject to council approval) and there are endless other possibilities where you can reap the rewards.

415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill is up for auction next week.

This unique land holding requires an inspection to understand the full scope of possibilities that exist here.

Zoned as residential, this is a fantastic opportunity, so don't hesitate and call for an inspection now.

All offers will be considered prior to auction. Call now to make an appointment to view.

PROPERTY: 415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill. 47 acres (19.3 ha)

PRICE: Auction on site Tuesday December 18 @ 6pm

FEATURES: Prime location, great home sites, panoramic views

AGENT: Gympie Regional Realty

CONTACT: John & Marg Cochrane

0439 989 982 / 0414 986 981