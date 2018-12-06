Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DON'T miss all the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend. This is 415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill and is based on 47 acres (19.3 ha).
DON'T miss all the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend. This is 415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill and is based on 47 acres (19.3 ha). Contributed
News

MAP: 60 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
6th Dec 2018 12:27 PM

CHECK out all the open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

THIS 47 acres of prime land, provides the perfect opportunity to bring your dream alive.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

Get ready to build your dream home on the hill to take in the beautiful unobstructed panoramic views, or pick one of the other easily accessible home sites, with different perspectives on that view.

 

415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill is up for auction. It's 47 acres (19.3 ha).
415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill is up for auction. It's 47 acres (19.3 ha).

With bitumen road front this block offers the chance to build with plenty of acreage for cattle and horses.

Situated on the Southside of Gympie only minutes to shops, schools and amenities, this ultimate lifestyle property has versatile options that can extend to running stock or horses.

Located high on Groundwater Road there is the possibility to sub divide or land bank for the future.

There is the potential for 130 large residential allotments 800m plus (subject to council approval) and there are endless other possibilities where you can reap the rewards.

 

415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill is up for auction next week.
415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill is up for auction next week.

This unique land holding requires an inspection to understand the full scope of possibilities that exist here.

Zoned as residential, this is a fantastic opportunity, so don't hesitate and call for an inspection now.

All offers will be considered prior to auction. Call now to make an appointment to view.

PROPERTY: 415 Groundwater Rd, Jones Hill. 47 acres (19.3 ha)

PRICE: Auction on site Tuesday December 18 @ 6pm

FEATURES: Prime location, great home sites, panoramic views

AGENT: Gympie Regional Realty

CONTACT: John & Marg Cochrane

0439 989 982 / 0414 986 981

INSPECT: By appointment

auction gympie open homes gympie region open homes open homes map properties for sale
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gun fired in Gympie stabbing, 3-month-old was in house

    premium_icon Gun fired in Gympie stabbing, 3-month-old was in house

    News Gympie police reveal alarming new details over alleged Gympie stabbing

    • 6th Dec 2018 1:41 PM
    BREAKING: Firies on scene of Gympie Hospital chemical spill

    BREAKING: Firies on scene of Gympie Hospital chemical spill

    News QFES crews were first called to the scene just after 1pm.

    • 6th Dec 2018 1:28 PM
    VOTE: Is it time to stop saying 'bring home the bacon'?

    premium_icon VOTE: Is it time to stop saying 'bring home the bacon'?

    News Is it offensive, or are we carrying on like pork chops?

    • 6th Dec 2018 1:06 PM
    Closure of Qld ag colleges a shameful kick in the guts

    premium_icon Closure of Qld ag colleges a shameful kick in the guts

    News Where does the State Government think food comes from?

    • 6th Dec 2018 12:52 PM

    Local Partners