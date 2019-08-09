Menu
FOR INSPECTION: 18 Grandis St, Victory Heights this weekend.
News

MAP: 57 open homes to inspect in the Gympie region

Philippe Coquerand
by
9th Aug 2019 1:52 PM

IMMACULATELY presented and designed for entertaining, 18 Grandis Street will impress you with its transformation and is a sanctuary for all the family.

This appealing low maintenance property offers something for everyone and is ideally located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac location. If you've been searching for that entertainer's dream that offers something different, then this property will wow you with the following features.

The three bedroom, two bathroom brick veneer home is set on a 1000m sq block and only two minutes drive to the CBD.

The large open planned living space is air conditioned and the good sized kitchen has a wall oven, hotplate, range hood, dishwasher and feature tiled splashback.

 

18 Grandis St, Victory Heights
There is an optional air conditioned fourth bedroom, kids retreat or guest room and the other bedrooms all have built-ins and ceiling fans.

The stunning adjoining "man cave" or bar area features a huge built-in bar, storage shelves, tiled flooring and air conditioning, while overlooking the back yard and stand alone Bali hut that has power and an adjoining fire pit area.

 

18 Grandis St, Victory Heights
High quality landscaping is in place, featuring decking, fencing, retaining walls, garden edging, lighting and established gardens, which are balanced perfectly to give you that tropical oasis feel.

This surprising property will wow you from every angle and only an inspection will make you appreciate all that's on offer.

 

18 Grandis St, Victory Heights
