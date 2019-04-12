MAP: 57 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

UP FOR INSPECTION: Property for sale 36 Silky Oak Drive, Nahrundah.

DON'T miss one of these many open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

THIS stunning, spacious family home has everything you and your family need to enjoy the perfect lifestyle.

Built by one of the best master builders around, this home has style and class.

The lovely wide entry with double timber doors bring you into the spacious air-conditioned formal lounge room and dining area.

Moving past this area onto a large air-conditioned open plan kitchen, casual dining and family room area with cathedral ceilings.

The kitchen would suit the fussiest of chefs with electric wall oven, hotplates, range hood, dishwasher and lots of cupboard and bench space. The master bedroom includes ensuite with floor to ceiling tiles and a generous wardrobe.

The three remaining bedrooms all have built-ins and are of a great size.

The fourth bedroom is currently set up as a great office space.

The central bathroom is quite spacious and includes separate bath, shower and toilet and also has floor to ceiling tiles.

The home offers lots of storage space and a lovely bright and airy ambience.

Sliding doors in the open plan area open out to an extra-large outdoor undercover entertaining area that will allow you to bring the outdoors in and is perfect for social gatherings and also overlooks the in-ground pool.

There is a good garden shed with carport on the side perfect for the ride-on mower etc and a 6m x 6m colorbond shed with power connected. There is a 5kilowatt solar power system which feeds to the grid to help with power bills.

The beautiful low care gardens are watered from the Nahrunda water scheme and water for the home is supplied by two 5000 gallons (18,900l) rainwater tanks.