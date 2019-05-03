Menu
AMAZING VIEWS: Make sure to check out 1 Cambridge Circuit, Southside this weekend. Hannah McLaren
Property

MAP: 53 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
3rd May 2019 5:56 PM

CHECK out these amazing Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

IF YOU CAN'T VIEW THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

ARE you looking for a stylish, brand new home which offers modern living with comfort and ease?

This lovely family home should tick all of the right boxes for you.

The home is nestled on a lovely flat 743m sq block in the new and sought after Sovereign Heights Estate.

Boasting a spacious, air conditioned and light filled open planned living and family dining area, this space adjoins the stylish kitchen and has a servery window which opens out onto the undercover entertainment area.

Situated at the front of the home is the separate formal lounge room.

The air conditioned main bedroom is very spacious with a walk-in robe and modern ensuite.

 

The other three bedrooms are all good sized with built-in robes and ceiling fans.

The main family bathroom has a bigger than average shower and bath with adjacent powder room.

You will find quality floor tiles throughout the living, kitchen and bathroom areas while all of the bedrooms include lovely lush carpets.

All of the extras such as ceiling fans, neutral colours and excellent finishes complete the interior of this newly built home.

 

Outside, there is a double remote control lock up garage.

Situated so close to the Southside shopping precinct and private and state schools, an inspection is a must to be able to truly appreciate all this property has to offer.

Gympie Times

