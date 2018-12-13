MAP: 52 open homes to visit in Gympie this weekend

STUNNING HOUSE: 569 Counter Road, Wolvi is one of many properties open for inspection.

STUNNING HOUSE: 569 Counter Road, Wolvi is one of many properties open for inspection.

THIS is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 40 hectare (981/2 acre) horse or cattle property, situated between Gympie and Tin Can Bay in the fertile countryside of Wolvi.

Situated at the top of the rise is the impressive 320sqm All Weather split face block home.

Fully tiled wide under roof patios wrap around three sides taking in the panoramic 360 views over the property and surrounding areas.

This home comprises of four very generous bedrooms all with built-ins, master with air con and sliding doors onto patio.

The tiled main open plan living areas are very spacious with air conditioning.

The well-appointed modern kitchen with ample cupboard space and walk-in pantry, wall oven, cook top, range hood and plenty of bench area.

The dining space takes advantage of the amazing views outside.

The main bathroom has room to move with spa and corner shower and generous vanity space plus a separate toilet.

The well-appointed large laundry has plenty of bench space.

The gently undulating property has improved pasture through-out with a carrying capacity of approx 50 cattle, is fully fenced and divided into 5 paddocks with 3 dams, portable cattle yards with loading ramps and a covered vet crush.

You will be impressed by the massive 24x12 sq m Colorbond shed with 4-3x3, 1-4.5x3, 1-4x2.4 roller doors, one bay enclosed and insulated, also with shower and toilet, underground power and 45,000 gallons water tanks supply.

Consisting of approx 98 acres positioned half way between Gympie and Tin Can Bay and just 57 klms to Rainbow beach and handy to Sunshine Coast areas.

Make an appointment today to view this amazing property.